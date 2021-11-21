STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police arrest Nigerian for hacking several WhatsApp accounts

New Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav said Okwudiri Paschal (40) was arrested from Bengaluru following a complaint filed by a former bureaucrat.

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police has busted a cyber fraud racket and arrested a Nigeria national involved in hacking several people's WhatsApp accounts and defrauding them. DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that  Okwudiri Paschal (40) was arrested from Bengaluru following a complaint filed by a former bureaucrat.

"The complainant, Ranglal Jamuda, reported that he received a WhatsApp message that the facilities on the platform are being upgraded for which the system is generating a 6-digit code. As soon as the complainant typed his mobile number followed by the code provided, the WhatsApp screen of his phone went blank and his account was hacked," Yadav said. 

The hacker later started sending WhatsApp messages to his relatives requesting for transfer of money. Upon receiving the complaint, Delhi Police sent a team to Bengaluru which there was a gang operating that had cheated hundreds of innocent victims across India.

The accused kept changing their bank accounts periodically to escape police. Yadav said the accused has been brought to Delhi and sent to 8-day police remand.

