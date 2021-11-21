Sewer line to ensure proper tapping: Delhi Jal Board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a measure in line with the Clean Yamuna Mission, Delhi Jal Board officials inspected out falling points of the drains from Majnu ka Tilla to Yamuna Bazar and Nigam Bodh BPS on Saturday.

The first location was Magazine Road Drain where DJB CEO Shri Udit Prakash Rai instructed to lay a suitable size sewer line to ensure complete tapping of sewer. The second location was Sweeper Colony drain where tapping was properly functioning.

At Khyber Pass Drain a by-pass in the drain was observed. "The officials are instructed to ensure complete tapping and further directed to assess the quantity of sewage being received at Aruna Nagar SPS," an DJB official said.

At Metcalf House Drain, which was the fourth location, tapping was functioning properly, however the Mori Gate Drain Construction of SPS needed to be fast tracked. For Tanga Stand Drain, CEO said that it has been directed to pursue the land allotment matter created due to the existence of Jhuggi Jhopdi Cluster between the outfall point in Yamuna River.

"The step was taken as an initiative under the clean Yamuna plan. DJB is war footing to take every measure to ensure that no sewage goes directly into the river. Areas which were inspected are some of the spots from where the pipelines connect to the Yamuna. CM has announced about giving a clean Yamuna by 2025," said the CEO.