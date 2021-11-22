AAP slams BJP for poor show of Delhi's municipal bodies in cleanliness rankings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the poor rankings of Delhi's two of the three municipal corporations in the Central government's cleanliness survey, saying it has caused "embarrassment" to the people of the city.

However, the BJP blamed the AAP government for the rankings and accused it of "denying full funds" to the municipal corporations, thus "hampering development and sanitation services". Two of the three municipal corporations in the city finished in the bottom 10 among 48 cities of the country in a specific category of the government's cleanliness survey.

While the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has ranked 45, down from its 43rd position among 47 cites in the Swachh Survekshan 2020; the East Delhi Corporation stood at 40th position, while the South Delhi Corporation remained on 31st slot, as in the last survey.

"In the Swachhata Rankings of the central government, all the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations have failed miserably. They have not even been able to make it to the list of top 20 cities," said AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.