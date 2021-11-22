STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP slams BJP for poor show of Delhi's municipal bodies in cleanliness rankings

The BJP blamed the AAP government for the rankings and accused it of 'denying full funds' to the municipal corporations.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the poor rankings of Delhi's two of the three municipal corporations in the Central government's cleanliness survey, saying it has caused "embarrassment" to the people of the city.

However, the BJP blamed the AAP government for the rankings and accused it of "denying full funds" to the municipal corporations, thus "hampering development and sanitation services". Two of the three municipal corporations in the city finished in the bottom 10 among 48 cities of the country in a specific category of the government's cleanliness survey.

While the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has ranked 45, down from its 43rd position among 47 cites in the Swachh Survekshan 2020; the East Delhi Corporation stood at 40th position, while the South Delhi Corporation remained on 31st slot, as in the last survey.

"In the Swachhata Rankings of the central government, all the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations have failed miserably. They have not even been able to make it to the list of top 20 cities," said AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Cleanliness survey BJP Delhi municipal corporations Swachhata Rankings
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp