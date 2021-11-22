STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP plans 'Namo Sewa Kendras' to help slums get scheme benefits

The BJP launched 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' seeking to aware slum inhabitants about various welfare schemes of the Modi government and expose 'failures' of the Kejriwal government.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:40 AM

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP plans to open 'Namo Sewa Kendras' in slum pockets of around 32 Assembly constituencies, strengthening its outreach campaign "Jhuggi Samman Yatra" ahead of the crucial municipal corporation polls early next year, party leaders said.

The BJP launched "Jhuggi Samman Yatra" on Vijaya Dashmi (October 15), seeking to aware slum inhabitants about various welfare schemes of the Modi government and expose "failures" of the Kejriwal government. "The Namo Sewa Kendras will serve as centres to directly help slum dwellers get benefits of schemes like Ujjwala Yojna, Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan among others," said a senior functionary of the Delhi BJP.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta so far traversed the slum pockets in 17 Assembly constituencies across the city under the campaign. The party has identified 32 such constituencies with a high density of slum clusters.

Comments

