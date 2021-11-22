MeT department predicts cooler winter for Delhi this year

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is likely to have a colder winter than usual this year, with the temperature remaining below normal owing to La Nina conditions - a global phenomenon - affecting temperatures during winter, weather officials said on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD), minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest India including Delhi over the next three days. "Cold northwesterly winds are blowing over Delhi. The minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees C over most parts of the northwest region including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh, among others," said senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

Independent weather forecasters said that the city was going to see a harsher winter this season than usual, as temperatures were likely to remain below normal. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees C, three notches below normal for this time of the year, while the maximum settled at 27.3 degrees C, a notch above the season’s average.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet, said La Nina was a global phenomenon when sea surface temperature in the eastern Pacific Ocean dropped below normal, triggering wind patterns that could influence weather globally and were linked to cold conditions in northwest India.

"The impact of La Nina is usually seen in Southeast Asia, particularly, the Indian subcontinent when incidents of cold wave conditions increase and temperatures usually remain below normal throughout the winter. Over the immediate days, the minimum temperature may fall to 8-9 degrees Celsius," said Palawat.

"Local factors such as clear skies and no clouding allow the ground to cool faster and the night temperatures stay low. Till the time there is no thick fog, both sun and wind will be there, keeping the air quality in check," he said.

According to the union government's System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, air quality is likely to improve over the next two days owing to good winds and a low share of smoke from stubble burning, as instances are declining with the new crop season around the corner.