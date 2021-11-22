STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two pickpockets stealing mobiles arrested in Delhi

During their interrogation, the accused disclosed that they belonged to poor families and that poverty had driven them to crime.

Two pickpockets held with nine mobile phones in New Delhi

Two pickpockets held with nine mobile phones in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two pickpockets were arrested on Sunday. DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan said, "We have arrested Mohd Saleem (45) and Prasant Singh (35). In view of recent spurt of thefts of mobiles, a team led by inspector Shailendra Sharma was formed to nab such elements."

Chauhan added, "After a long and strenuous effort, the team succeeded in collecting information about notorious mobile thieves of Faridabad and Delhi that a desperate gang of pickpockets was active in Delhi and NCR. We received information about two desperate pickpockets, who were active in Central District and that they would come to sell stolen cellphones at Chelmsford Road near New Delhi railway station on November 20. Our team laid a trap and apprehended two men. Nine stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession."

During their interrogation, the accused disclosed that they belonged to poor families and that poverty had driven them to crime. "They had been involved in such crimes for the past five years. They had stolen around 500 mobile phones," she said.

