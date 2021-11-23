STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Jailed conman spoofed phone numbers to extortion

The police claimed in its final report filed before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh that he lived inside the jail like a 'king'.

The police claimed that he was using mobile number to carry out extortion by impersonating himself as high ranking government functionary. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar was using certain high-end mobile phone application to spoof the landline numbers of higher government authorities for extorting large amounts of money from several individuals from inside Rohini jail, said the police to the court.

Police made the allegations in its charge sheet filed against Chandrashekhar and his wife and actor Leena Maria Paul earlier this month in a case related to allegedly duping wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy of Rs 200 crore.

The police claimed in its final report filed before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh that he lived inside the jail like a ‘king’. It claimed that he was using mobile number to carry out extortion by impersonating himself as high ranking government functionary.

“The mobile screen of unsuspecting users showed government offices landline numbers and name of some higher government authorities through true-caller mobile application,” the charge sheet said.  According to the charge sheet, Deputy Jail superintendent D S Meena, arrested in the case, used to collect Rs 60 to 75 lakh fortnightly from co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani.  It was distributed among the jail officials to provide safety for Chandrashekhar. 

Accused lived like a ‘king’ in prison
Chandrashekhar was given an entire barrack to stay where he spent long hours and opaque curtains were hung in order to prevent the CCTVs from recording his activities, as per the statement

