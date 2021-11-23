Union Minister Piyush Goyal bats for triple-engine government in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said a “triple-engine” government is needed to enhance the development of the city by three times. He made these remarks while inaugurating the state BJP executive meeting.

“There will be municipal corporation elections next year and then the assembly polls. With BJP government at all the three levels, it would help Delhi get a triple-engine government for its overall development. This would enhance the city’s development by three times,” he added.

Goyal said the AAP-led government has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, and ‘One Nation, One Ration card’ schemes in the national capital.

He said health insurance and housing are the biggest needs of the poor today, but the “indifferent and inefficient attitude” of the government has deprived the poor of availing benefits of these policies. “If we are able to take these policies to their rightful beneficiaries, people will show the exit door to Kejriwal in ensuing polls,” the minister said.

From the erstwhile Jan Sangh days till today, the BJP’s policies have been full of patriotism and nationalism, he said. Ensuring benefit to everyone is our real strength, he said, adding that the party will have to take this message to every household in a well-planned manner to expose the “misdeeds” of the Kejriwal government.