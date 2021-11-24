STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Police initiative to make Connaught Place safer for women

The steps were taken after complaints were received especially from women about the unsafe environs, officials said on Tuesday.

Published: 24th November 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

The busy Connaught Place is also seeing less footfall nowadays

Delhi's shopping hub Connaught Place (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From clearing sub-ways to moving beggars and vagabonds to shelter homes, the police started an initiative to make the Connaught Place area, a prime commercial hub in the national capital, cleaner and safer.

The steps were taken after complaints were received especially from women about the unsafe environs, officials said on Tuesday. In the last two days alone, premises of Hanuman Mandir have been cleaned in collaboration with other agencies including civic bodies and Delhi Fire Services, they said.

From Monday, 15 people including beggars, drug addicts and vagabonds have been relocated to shelter homes, the police said. “The temple premises and sub-ways were cleaned with help of different agencies,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Dhama. 

The aim was to tackle crime against women and make the environment safer and secure for them, he said.
“We started receiving complaints from women that they felt unsafe while walking through the subways or roaming in the night in Connaught because of drug addicts” said Dhama.  The officer said before relocating such people, they were counseled and made aware of the benefits by the NGOs and police personnel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Connaught Place
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp