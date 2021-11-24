Police initiative to make Connaught Place safer for women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From clearing sub-ways to moving beggars and vagabonds to shelter homes, the police started an initiative to make the Connaught Place area, a prime commercial hub in the national capital, cleaner and safer.

The steps were taken after complaints were received especially from women about the unsafe environs, officials said on Tuesday. In the last two days alone, premises of Hanuman Mandir have been cleaned in collaboration with other agencies including civic bodies and Delhi Fire Services, they said.

From Monday, 15 people including beggars, drug addicts and vagabonds have been relocated to shelter homes, the police said. “The temple premises and sub-ways were cleaned with help of different agencies,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Dhama.

The aim was to tackle crime against women and make the environment safer and secure for them, he said.

“We started receiving complaints from women that they felt unsafe while walking through the subways or roaming in the night in Connaught because of drug addicts” said Dhama. The officer said before relocating such people, they were counseled and made aware of the benefits by the NGOs and police personnel.