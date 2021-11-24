Railways to start theme-based Bharat Gaurav trains

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is in the process of finalising theme-based tourist circuit trains through private and state-owned service providers in a move to display the country’s rich cultural heritage. To promote the first-of-its-kind theme-based trains, the railways has dedicated more than 3,000 AC and non-AC coaches of various categories to run around 190 tourist circuit trains to various cultural and heritage sites. The first Bharat Gaurav train may begin by January, railway sources said.

As many as 15 private and government-owned service providers have shown interest in Bharat Gaurav trains. “After freight and passenger segments, the railways is now tapping the tourism segment. We have arranged 3,033 AC and non-AC coaches of various classes to the compositions of 190 theme-based tourist circuit trains,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

He said service providers would decide the fares, but the railways will keep a close watch to ensure these are not too high. Vaishnaw said it was the idea of PM Narendra Modi to run such theme-based tourist circuit trains to translate the people’s eagerness to see the cultural heritage and historical places in one go without any hindrance.

The service providers would be free to decide the themes and beautify the interiors and exteriors of coaches to create a memorable experience. “The Bharat Gaurav trains will have a composition of 14 to 16 coaches, including 2 SLR, offering all amenities and high-class hospitality to the passengers,” said the minister.

‘Gurukripa’ on the cards

The IRCTC is already running the Ramayana train circuit. Plans are underway to start the gurdwara train circuit connecting prominent gurdwaras across India. These trains will be called Gurukripa.