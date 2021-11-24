Signature Bridge-Mukundpur Chowk stretch to become safe

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 12-kilometre-long stretch from Signature Bridge to Mukundpur Chowk, infamous for accidents, is set to become a safer stretch for commuters and pedestrians as the Delhi government in partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation will start the ‘Zero Fatality Corridor’ project.

SaveLife Foundation CEO Piyush Tewari said: “We have identified a 12-km corridor in Delhi starting with the beginning of Signature Bridge from the Yamuna that finishes at Mukundpur Chowk. It is one of the national capital’s high fatality sections with 50-60 fatal accidents every year. Total fatal accidents recorded in the capital last year was 1,200.”

Tewari said the main objective was to make the 12-km segment a zero fatality corridor completely in the next couple of years. “We will start the detailed intervention of the stretch. We will undertake hard engineering measures and hard enforcements like installing speeding cameras, training traffic police personnel in crash investigation and analysis,” he said.

Tewari said preliminary work like survey and geo-mapping would start between mid-January and mid-March. “It took us four to five months to get the law and order permissions from the police. This project could start between mid-January and mid-March and the study, design and other things from our side will be done within six to seven weeks. We will then submit our detail project report and recommendations to the government for further civil construction and tendering process. We will carry out the main civil engineering changes that are required on the stretch to make it accident-free,” he said.

Tewari added the Delhi government is ensuring that all the permissions are expedited. It is helping us with the police coordination. Once all the permissions are received, we will start the work by mid-January to March and hope to make this stretch as the Delhi’s first Zero fatality corridor,” he explained.

The Delhi government in coordination with the SaveLife Foundation is also training DTC drivers and

police PCR personnel in rescue skills and investigating accidents as part of Road Safety policy. Volunteers and security guards will be deployed at Rajghat intersection to encourage people to use the facility. Signboards will also be installed to tell people that they can walk in that area.

