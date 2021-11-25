STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP accuses NDMC of land scam, saffron party refutes allegations

Apart from Rajan Babu Institute land, assets in Karampura, Azadpur being sold at low bids

Published: 25th November 2021 10:01 AM

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Saurabh  Bharadwaj on Wednesday 
accused the Bharatiya Janata Party- led North Delhi Municipal Corporation of selling around 6,556 sqm land in Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) at throwaway prices. 

“The BJP is selling properties which belong to the people of Delhi at odd and low prices to private players. The odd prices indicate that internal fixing is at play in these bidding processes. When Delhi is always found falling short of land for hospitals, the municipal corporation is selling off existing hospital land — auctioning off land under the Rajan Babu Institute,” said Bharadwaj during a press conference. 

He added that property worth crores in Karampura, Azadpur is also being sold at low bids. “The original bid price was reduced by 20 per cent of 18 municipal shops at Asaf Ali Marg in North Delhi, where the loot is at its peak,” he said. 

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor refuting the allegations said that the North Corporation is going through extreme financial crisis and the Delhi government, instead of releasing its accumulated pending funds of around Rs 6,000 crore as per 3rd, 4th and 5th DFC recommendations, is running a vicious campaign to politically malign it. 

“The civic body has been forced to take the path of long leasing its properties to raise funds to meet its salary and development bills but all deals are totally transparent and as per circle rates,” he said. 

