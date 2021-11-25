Delhi government allows reopening of schools and offices from November 29

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the national capital, shut on account of alarming pollution levels, are set to reopen on November 29. All government offices will also reopen the same day. Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai said the restrictions had been eased in view of the improvement in air quality.

The ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential commodities will, however, continue till December 3 while CNG and electric-run trucks will be allowed in the city from November 27 onwards. Also, while government employees will return to office, the minister urged them to use public transport and the CNG special bus service being run by the government.

The announcements came at press conference after a review meeting on pollution even as the city’s air quality, after improving to ‘poor’ for 24 hours, plunged to the higher end of ‘very poor’. “For the last three days, there has been an improvement in Delhi’s pollution levels. If we look at the average AQI pre-Diwali, Delhi has reached those levels again. Pollution levels had been steadily rising after Diwali. Considering that, multiple restrictions were put in place…Today, we held a review meeting with all top officials during which the decisions regarding reopening were taken,” said Rai.

Restrictions had come into place on November 17 following directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management. The government had also banned construction and demolition activities till November 21. This curb was lifted on Sunday.

With the work-from-home directive lifted from Monday, special bus services will be provided to areas like Nimri Colony, Gulabi Bagh and Timarpur, where a majority of Delhi government employees reside. “Private CNG buses hired by the government will be used for this purpose. We have decided to start shuttle bus services from the Delhi Secretariat to the ITO and Indraprastha metro stations,” Rai said, adding that the facilities are being provided to encourage use of public transport.

Breathing easy

Delhi govt has announced easing of restrictions imposed in view of the alarming pollution levels

361 Delhi AQI on Wednesday was ‘very poor’

Nov 29: All educational institutes to resume physical classes; all govt offices to reopen

Nov 27: CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi

Dec 3: Ban on entry of trucks to continue till this date

Transport facilities

Delhi govt to start a shuttle bus service from the Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for its employees