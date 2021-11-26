STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government passes resolution against farm laws in special Delhi Assembly session

The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution seeking repeal of the three farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during the protests and legal guarantee of MSP.

Published: 26th November 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives for the Delhi Assembly session.

CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives for the Delhi Assembly session. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Friday passed a resolution seeking to repeal the three farm laws and also demanded compensation for the families of over 700 farmers who lost their lives during the protest against the laws. The government also demanded a legal guarantee of MSP for agricultural crops.
Congratulating the farmers on the success of their movement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said their victory is the victory of democracy and the AAP government supports their demands.

The resolution was passed during the one-day meeting of the Assembly. Replying to a discussion on the resolution tabled in the House to repeal the contentious farm laws, Kejriwal said in the Assembly, “The victory of farmers is the victory of democracy. We support the pending demands of farmers, we are with them.” The resolution, moved by Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai, was passed with a voice vote by the Assembly.

Kejriwal said the central government passed the three farm laws with “arrogance” due to its majority in Lok Sabha. “The farm laws were passed with arrogance due to majority in Lok Sabha. Congratulate farmers for their success,” the CM said.

The resolution stated that the three farm laws passed by the central government were against the interests of farmers and public in general and were enacted to “favour a handful of business houses”. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the House, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the resolution was not needed as the Centre has already announced to repeal the farm laws. He said it would have been better if opening of liquor shops, reducing tax on petrol and diesel, and distress of local farmers were discussed in the House.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta claimed that not even a single bullet was fired by police or para-military in the farmers agitation, adding that the AAP was leveling baseless allegations. Responding to this, Rai said not only shots were fired but farmers were also mowed down by vehicles, in reference to the October 3 Lakhimpur  incident. 

