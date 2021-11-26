STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP workers should work towards protecting Constitution: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the party, also paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks.

Published: 26th November 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the Aam Aadmi Party completed nine years of its formation on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the expectations of the people from his party were increasing and appealed to party workers to work towards protecting the Constitution.

His deputy Manish Sisodia also congratulated party workers on the foundation day of the party. Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the party, also paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and saluted the farmers for completion of one year of their movement.

"Today is Constitution Day. The Aam Aadmi Party has completed nine years of its formation. With every passing day, the expectations of the country's people and their trust is increasing in AAP. I appeal to all AAP workers to continue working hard towards protecting the Constitution and serving people day and night," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also remembered the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks. "I salute the immortal martyrdom of our brave soldiers who laid down their lives while serving the nation during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. This country will always remain indebted to its brave martyrs," read his tweet in Hindi.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The chief minister also congratulated the farmers on completion of one year of their movement against the three farm laws that were repealed last week. "Today, the farmers' movement has completed a year. This historic movement faced winters, summers, rains and storm along with many conspiracies. The country's farmers taught us how to wage a fight with patience. I salute the courage, spirit and sacrifice of the farmers," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Manish Sisodia Constitution Day 2611 attacks Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp