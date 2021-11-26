Charge sheets filed in 361 out of 758 riot cases, Delhi High Court told

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday that as on October 4, charge sheets have been filed in 361 out of 758 cases and charges have been framed in 67 of the cases related to the northeast Delhi riots last year.

A bench of Justice DN Patel and Jyoti Singh on Thursday asked the city police to file a fresh affidavit providing details of cases pending before trial courts related to the riots. The court asked the city police to inform the steps taken by it for the probe of cases related to the riots.

“We direct the respondent (Delhi Police) to file a further detailed affidavit giving details of cases pending before the trial courts,” the court stated and posted the next hearing on January 28. In its affidavit filed in October, the investigating agency said while charges were yet to be framed in 287 cases, four FIRs have been quashed by the high court.

“Out of 758 cases registered, 695 cases are being investigated by North-East district police. Sixty two cases that pertained to major incidents like murders etc. were transferred to the Crime Branch, which has undertaken an investigation in the said cases by employing three dedicated SITs, being continuously monitored by superior officers. One case of conspiracy behind the riots is being investigated by the Special Cell,” the affidavit stated.