Delhi government forms cell to clean Yamuna river sewage

These officers will report to the DJB CEO, and are responsible for executing decisions taken by the Yamuna Cleaning Cell.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:58 AM

A woman prays in polluted Yamuna river. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi government has formed a cell dedicated exclusively to the cleaning of Yamuna River. On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the cell which has six senior officials from Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Department of Irrigation and Flood Control looking after Sewerage of JJ Clusters and Industrial Clusters and Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP).

The committee will further take over the responsibility of sewerage systems of JJ Clusters, Industrial Clusters and CETPs. It will be jointly responsible for all action points cleaning Yamuna, which includes constructing new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs)/ Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs); upgrading existing STPs; laying of sewerage network in 1,799 unauthorised colonies; providing sewer connections in notified areas; trapping 108 drains under ISP.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said: “...we are formulating a Yamuna Cleaning Cell that will oversee the working of all the bodies. It will help us in identifying and delegating responsibility and streamlining our projects. For instance, if an issue is being faced because of the Electroplating Industries or some other polluting works, the Yamuna Cleaning Cell will have to take care of that.” 

