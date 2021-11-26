Resident doctors call for nationwide withdrawal of OPD services from Nov 27 in protest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctor's Association (FORDA) on late Thursday evening, November 25, 2021, announced to call for nationwide withdrawal of Out Patient Department (OPD) services from Saturday, November 27, onwards, it said in a statement.

"The already over-burdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on 6th January 2022," it said.

The medical fraternity body further added to mark their protest against these repeated delays and postponements of Counselling, they have called for nationwide withdrawal of OPD services by resident doctors.

"We hereby urge upon the Union Government and the Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance of Resident Doctors and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling as well as Admission process and to fast-track the Court proceedings on an urgent basis. In case there is no positive response from either side, we will be forced to escalate our protest. The onus of any such unfortunate situation affecting healthcare services will be on the concerned authorities," it further mentioned.

On Thursday, the Centre submitted to the Supreme Court that it would be Rs. 8 lakh annual income limit for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Quota. A decision on the EWS quota criteria is expected to be taken within 4 weeks. Solicitor General has assured SC that the NEET PG counselling would not be conducted till then.