SC seeks Centre, Rakesh Asthana's replies on NGO's plea against his appointment as Delhi top cop

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the plea of an NGO challenging the Delhi High Court order which upheld the Centre's decision to appoint senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna issued notice to the Centre and Asthana and sought their response on the plea of the NGO, the Centre for Public Interest Litigation.

The NGO has filed a writ petition and an appeal against the appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner four days before his superannuation on July 31.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said that they have filed the appeal as directed by the top court on November 18.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre and Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Asthana said that they would file their replies in two weeks.

On November 18, the top court had asked the NGO to file an appeal against the Delhi High Court order.

On October 12, the Delhi High Court upheld the Centre's decision to appoint Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner, saying there was "no irregularity, illegality or infirmity" in his selection.

Dismissing a PIL challenging his selection, it had said the justification and reasons given by the Centre for appointing Asthana are plausible, calling for no interference in judicial review.

The high court had said the Supreme Court's decision in the Prakash Singh case, which mandated a minimum tenure for certain police officials and the constitution of a UPSC panel before selection, was not applicable to the appointment of Police Commissioner for Delhi but were "intended to apply only to the appointment of a State DGP".

Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer, who was serving as the Director-General of Border Security Force, was appointed the Commissioner on July 27 after being shifted to the Union Territory cadre from Gujarat cadre for the tenure of one year.

On August 25, the top court had asked the Delhi High Court to decide "preferably within a period of two weeks" the plea pending before it challenging the appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

It had permitted the NGO to move the high court to intervene in the pending plea against Asthana's appointment.

The NGO's petition has urged the top court to set aside the Centre's order to appoint Asthana after extending his service period.

At the outset, the CJI had then expressed his inability to hear the PIL saying, "I had expressed my views during the selection of CBI Director".

The CJI in an earlier meeting of the high-powered selection panel, which also comprised the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition, had put forth the legal position which reportedly led to non-consideration of Asthana for being appointed as the CBI Director.

The NGO has urged the apex court to direct the central government to produce its July 27 order approving the inter-cadre deputation of Asthana from Gujarat cadre to AGMUT cadre.

It termed the extension of his tenure as well as appointment as "illegal" as he did not have a residual tenure of mandatory six months of service at the time of his appointment as Commissioner of Police since he was to retire within four days.

It also claimed that the order violated the "Fundamental Rule 56(d)" which stipulates that "no government servant shall be granted extension in service beyond the age of retirement of sixty years."

The central government did not have the power under "Rule 3 of All India Services (Conditions of Service- Residuary Matters) Rules', to relax Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, in order to give the extension of service to Rakesh Asthana," the PIL claimed.

The CPIL has further claimed that the Centre's order violated the policy regarding Inter-Cadre deputation of All India Service Officers.