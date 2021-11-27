STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Resident doctors announce OPD services withdrawal over delay in NEET PG Counselling

The Federation of Resident Doctor’s Association announced to call for a nationwide withdrawal of Out Patient Department services with 10,000 resident doctors going on a strike. 

Protest

The body added that the protest is because of the repeated delays and postponements of counselling. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Out Patient Department (OPD) services in some of the premier medical facilities in the city is likely to get affected as doctor’s fraternity has called for a nationwide withdrawal of OPD  services from 27 November, over delay in NEET PG 2021 Counselling.

The Federation of Resident Doctor’s Association (FORDA) announced to call for a nationwide withdrawal of OPD services with 10,000 resident doctors going on a strike. “The already over-burdened resident doctors, fighting at the frontline from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been waiting patiently for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of delayed NEET-PG 2021 Counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on January 6, 2022,” it said.

The body added that the protest is because of the repeated delays and postponements of counselling. “We hereby urge upon the Union government to take note of the grievance of resident doctors and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling. In case there is no positive response from either side, we will be forced to escalate our protest,” it mentioned. 

