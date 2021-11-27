Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan arrested for assaulting South Delhi municipal worker

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abusing and assaulting on-duty staff of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and obstructing government work, police said.

The arrest comes after a video surfaced, purportedly showing Khan abusing SDMC staff for allegedly removing hoardings and posters put up by him.

DCP (South-East) Esha Pandey said a case was registered against the former Okhla MLA on Friday based on a complaint by Ram Kishore, Inspector, MCD Lajpat Nagar Zone. The complainant accused Khan of abusing and assaulting on-duty MCD staff and obstructing government work.

The case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at the Shaheen Bagh police station. "The accused, Asif Md Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, has been arrested, and investigation of the case is under progress," Pandey said.

Khan had on Friday said he had no knowledge that they were SDMC staff. "I don't know who they were. I received no call or message from the SDMC about the incident," he had said. The video purportedly showing Khan beating up four men with a stick and directing them to hold their ears while doing squats surfaced on Friday.

He told PTI on Friday that he had noticed hoardings put up by him in the Okhla area were being removed while those of a local AAP MLA and municipal corporations were untouched. "I saw that some men were removing Congress party hoardings and posters near by home in Okhla. When I questioned why they never removed posters and hoardings of other parties, they did not answer. I just taught them a lesson. I have no idea who they were," Khan had said.

A senior SDMC official said on the condition of anonymity that the people being subjected to "disrespect" belong to the civic body. "The matter has been discussed with the deputy commissioner of the central zone. Appropriate legal action is being taken by zonal authorities," the official had said.

The remunerative projects cell of the municipal corporation is responsible for removing unauthorised advertisement material and encroachments.