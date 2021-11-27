High court slams North Delhi Municipal Corporation for unauthorised construction

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday slammed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation over its inaction in preventing unauthorised construction. A bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva expressed its

displeasure with the corporation and asked if the officials who are supposed to be on ground were sleeping during their job.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Asha Jain against an illegal building construction in North Delhi which is now occupied and was constructed without using concrete. According to the writ petition, the builder also encroached upon the common courtyard which belonged to the petitioner.

The builder constructed the first and second floors of the building without getting the site plan approved and without following building byelaws following which cracks emerged in the walls and the roof of the ground floor. Advocates Amit Vohra and Mohammed Ahmed appearing for the petitioner pointed out that when the petition was initially filed in the year 2019, only one storey was constructed. However, when the case went to court, the construction had gone up to five floors.

Advocate Akshay Verma, appearing for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation however submitted that the building is in occupancy of some residents and thus, it cannot take any action without the help of Delhi Police. The court has directed the respondent to immediately inspect the property and furnish a report in regard to structural stability.