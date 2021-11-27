Increase in custodial violence cases depressing: Delhi Court

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday pulled up Delhi Police for shooting an accused in his leg in a suspicious manner. The court observed that increasing custodial violence is not only alarming but depressing.

“The investigating agency has acted in a highly suspicious manner. The court has to convey that today we are celebrating 72nd Constitution Day and despite the presence of constitutional and statutory provisions, incidents of custodial violence are increasing, which is nothing but alarming and depressing,” said Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Meena.

The court was hearing an application of an accused named Rohit Gahlot who was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a firing case in Najafgarh and was allegedly shot in his left leg by police officials in a suspicious encounter.

An FIR was registered against Gahlot in a case of attempt to murder after a complaint was received by one Ashok Mittal. The court also rebuked the city police for not allowing the accused to meet his family who were struggling to find the whereabouts of his son and get a copy of FIR and other documents.

“The court has to mention that in the present case, the father of the applicant is running from pillar to post to find the whereabouts of his son, however, neither his complaint was heard by police officials nor he was allowed to meet with his son”, the court said.

In an earlier hearing, the court pulled up the city police for not following legal provisions related to his arrest, after contradictions were noted in the versions of police and the accuser’s lawyer. “The DCP has shown an indifferent attitude to the orders of the court and have not filed clarifications on the points which were specifically raised by this court on 15.11.2021,” the court order said.