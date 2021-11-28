All government departments on high alert in view of Omicron Covid variant: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that all government departments are on high alert in the wake of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary gatherings. Sisodia said that government departments, especially health, have been instructed to again enhance infrastructure and other necessary facilities to tackle any possible threat.

“Fear, concern is necessary about the new variant of Covid-19. All government departments are on high alert. I appeal to people to not unnecessarily mingle and to take all precautions,” he said. The deputy chief minister appealed to the public to exercise caution and follow social distancing norms even as the government is keeping a vigil on any possible case of the new variant.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its meeting on Monday, is likely to take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers deboarding from international flights, and quarantining of passengers from affected countries.

“If even a single person carrying the new variant comes to Delhi, it will spread fast, so please do not mingle unnecessarily,” Sisodia said. Showing concern over the new variant, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, requesting him to stop flights from the countries affected by the new Covid variant.

“Our country has fought a tough fight against Corona for the last one and a half years. With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered from Corona. A number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful if any affected person enters India,” said Kerjiwal in his letter.

Over 14 lakh Covid patients have recovered so far

Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in the national capital, according to the health bulletin. Authorities conducted 53,515 tests, including 45,268 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 288 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 115 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 108, it said.