STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

All government departments on high alert in view of Omicron Covid variant: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said that all government departments are on high alert in the wake of a new COVID-19 variant and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Published: 28th November 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that all government departments are on high alert in the wake of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary gatherings. Sisodia said that government departments, especially health, have been instructed to again enhance infrastructure and other necessary facilities to tackle any possible threat. 

“Fear, concern is necessary about the new variant of Covid-19. All government departments are on high alert. I appeal to people to not unnecessarily mingle and to take all precautions,” he said. The deputy chief minister appealed to the public to exercise caution and follow social distancing norms even as the government is keeping a vigil on any possible case of the new variant.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its meeting on Monday, is likely to take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers deboarding from international flights, and quarantining of passengers from affected countries. 

“If even a single person carrying the new variant comes to Delhi, it will spread fast, so please do not mingle unnecessarily,” Sisodia said. Showing concern over the new variant, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, requesting him to stop flights from the countries affected by the new Covid variant. 

“Our country has fought a tough fight against Corona for the last one and a half years. With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered from Corona. A number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful if any affected person enters India,” said Kerjiwal in his letter. 

Over 14 lakh Covid patients have recovered so far
Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in the national capital, according to the health bulletin. Authorities conducted 53,515 tests, including 45,268 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 288 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 115 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 108, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy CM delhi New COVID 19 Variant COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp