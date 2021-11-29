STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi

Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of civic worker who died of COVID-19

'One cannot quantify the value of life in terms of money but I hope this assistance from our end can bring some strength to the family,' the chief minister added.

Published: 29th November 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the husband of a municipal sanitation worker who died of COVID-19.

"Sunita Ji was a frontline warrior working as a Swachhata Karamchari with the East MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). She succumbed to death after being infected while on COVID-19 duty. She was a courageous woman who served the people of Delhi during the toughest times. She put her life on stake to protect us," Kejriwal said after he met her family and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to her husband.

"One cannot quantify the value of life in terms of money but I hope this assistance from our end can bring some strength to the family," the chief minister added. The Delhi government has so far extended an amount of Rs 1 crore to 18 "corona warriors".

