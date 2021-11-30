STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Construction activities banned till further orders

In the meeting, the experts suggested the possibility of pollution levels in Delhi remaining in the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has banned construction works in the national capital till further orders in view of the deteriorating pollution situation. “We held a meeting with officials of all departments to review the current pollution situation in Delhi.

In the meeting, the experts suggested the possibility of pollution levels in Delhi remaining in the ‘very poor’ category. However, if the Meteorological department’s prediction of rainfall is correct, the situation might change. Under these circumstances, it has been decided today that all construction and demolition work in Delhi will be banned till further orders,” said Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Rai said all construction workers will be given a compensation of Rs 5,000. Electrical work, interior decoration, plumbing and carpentry can continue, said Rai while addressing a press conference.
Meanwhile, the third phase of the ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign will start on December 4 and continue till December 18. The environment minister said goods trucks will be barred from entering Delhi till December 7 but essential commodities and CNG or electric trucks can enter the city.

Government offices have opened by ending the work-from-home directive for employees. Special buses have been started from 14 colonies so that employees don’t have to drive to office. The drive to check vehicular pollution will continue and fine of Rs 10,000 each has been imposed on 14, 000 drivers in two months.

“I would like to clarify here that not all vehicles have been prohibited from entering Delhi. Entry of goods trucks into Delhi is banned till December 7. CNG and electric trucks are exempted. Registrations of around 1,000 such vehicles have been found,” Rai said.

