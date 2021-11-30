First Delhi Metro train chugs a full circle from Yamuna Bank depot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has successfully completed mid-life refurbishment work of the first train that was introduced in 2007. It unveiled the first train on Monday at Yamuna Bank depot.

DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh said: “The DMRC will refurbish all 70 metro trains procured between 2002 and 2007. As part of this mid-life refurbishment, the trains are being retrofitted/modified with many new features.”

The refurbished trains will have basic features such as retrofitted floors, LCD-based dynamic route map, repainting of saloon and cab interior panels, laptop and charging sockets, CCTV surveillance system, electrical panels, and fire detection system.

The refurbishment work on the 10 oldest trains has been undertaken. One full refurbished train was unveiled on Monday. The refurbishment work on the remaining nine oldest trains will be completed by September 2022.

“Contracts will be awarded soon for other 60 oldest trains for refurbishment work. This present refurbishment exercise is known as ‘mid-term rehabilitation’ which comes at around 15 years, half of the design life of a coach/train which is 30 years,” said a senior DMRC official.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communication), DMRC said: “Floors had started deteriorating. Passengers started complaining about uneven surface, ankle tilting as well as poor aesthetic look. This floor has now been replaced by modern fibre composite boards in order to enhance passenger safety, comfort and better aesthetic.”

Dayal added: “Fifty per cent of static route maps will be converted to LCD-based dynamic route maps to give dynamic live information to passengers. Platform Cameras on both sides of trains are also provided in alternate cars to give rearview of platforms to train operators.”

First refurbished train unveiled at Yamuna Bank

Age of trains: 15-19 yrs

First introduced: under Phase I before 2007

Total trains to be refurbished: 70

Work going on 10 trains, expected date of completion: September 2022

Contracts for 60 trains to be awarded soon

Features of the refurbished train: Retrofitted floors, LCD based dynamic route map, repainting of saloon and cab interior panels, laptop and mobile charging sockets, CCTV surveillance system, electrical panels, fire detection system with AC and ventilation system