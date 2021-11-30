STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Framed perspective

This city exhibition displays an assortment of engaging images by global shutterbugs

Published: 30th November 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mariana Vencelova, Austria

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

Be it a landscape, a street full of people or animals, photographers have the ability to portray these scenes in unique and creative ways. Avanish Dureha from Greater Noida, a former commander in the Indian Navy who has taken up photography as a hobby, shared, “If you ask 10 people with cameras to capture the same place, you will get 10 starkly different photographs.” 

One of his images titled ‘Baby’s Day Out’ is on display at the Gurushots New Delhi Exhibition at the Open Palm Court at India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road. The photographs at this exhibition, which began on November 26, will be displayed for viewing till 7pm today. A first for Gurushots—an international community of photographers—in India, this exhibition is in collaboration with the Delhi Photography Club. Divided into two themes ‘Powerful Lighting’ and ‘Our Amazing Planet’, 74 global artists are exhibiting their works here.

Capturing the world around

Of the 20,000 photographs submitted for the Gurushots photography challenge, only 74 were selected. When we visited the gallery on Monday afternoon, we saw innovative shots of landscapes, wildlife photographs, street portraits, and collection of varied moments captured by the artists. The exhibition also has a compilation of the 20,000 submissions displayed on an LED screen.

Gabor Fiedler, Hungary

Featuring submissions from countries such as Patagonia, Denmark, United States, as well as India, the photographs on display are also on view virtually on Gurushots’ Meta (earlier Facebook) page. “Post COVID-19, since a lot of work has been shifted to a virtual platform, working with Gurushots has been extremely interesting. We were worried about the people who would visit the exhibition, but now we provide a virtual walk-through of the exhibition twice a day for anyone who is unable to visit,” said Virendra Shekhawat, founder of Delhi Photography Club. 

Speaking of his photograph, which is a part of the ‘Our Amazing Planet’ theme and taken in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve, Dureha shared, “Elephants are protective, so to get a picture of a baby elephant with its mother, away from the herd walking into the sunset, was something that needed to be captured. Wildlife photography is a challenge; these moments, where the animals are in their natural habitat with their guard down, therefore make it special.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp