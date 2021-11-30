Guidebook for corporates on EV charging stations at workplace

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to push corporate employers and its own employees to adopt electric vehicles, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) in partnership with World Resources (WRI) released a guidebook called ‘Workplace Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Guidebook for Corporates in Delhi’ on Monday to provide step-by-step guidance to help employers adopt workplace charging of EVs.

Jasmine Shah, VC of DDC Delhi said, “Research shows 90 per cent of EVs are charged at home or workplace. “To build charging infrastructure at mass scale, we are subsidising private installation of chargers. The private sector showed great interest and we heard their concerns regarding the planning and implementation of EV charging stations at workplaces. This guidebook details the processes involved for effective decision-making to install workplace charging and is aimed at making corporations an integral part of EV movement.”

The government is also planning to set up a fully online process wherein the subsidy will reach buyers bank account within a week of buying EV. So far, around 10,000 EVs have received subsidies from the Delhi government. Delhi has the cheapest EV tariff in the country with over 380 public charging points and 500 more charging points to be added in the next 6 months, said the official.

Speaking on the need for transitioning to electric mobility, Dr OP Agarwal, CEO, WRI India, said, “The just concluded COP26 has highlighted the importance of reducing emissions from the transport sector. Zero-emission transport through EVs will reduce emission from the transport sector and contribute towards cleaner air.” With the EV policy, AAP government’s aims to make 25 percent of EVs among total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024.