STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Guidebook for corporates on EV charging stations at workplace

Jasmine Shah, VC of DDC Delhi said, “Research shows 90 per cent of EVs are charged at home or workplace.

Published: 30th November 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to push corporate employers and its own employees to adopt electric vehicles, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) in partnership with World Resources (WRI) released a guidebook called ‘Workplace Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Guidebook for Corporates in Delhi’ on Monday to provide step-by-step guidance to help employers adopt workplace charging of EVs.

Jasmine Shah, VC of DDC Delhi said, “Research shows 90 per cent of EVs are charged at home or workplace. “To build charging infrastructure at mass scale, we are subsidising private installation of chargers. The private sector showed great interest and we heard their concerns regarding the planning and implementation of EV charging stations at workplaces. This guidebook details the processes involved for effective decision-making to install workplace charging and is aimed at making corporations an integral part of EV movement.”

The government is also planning to set up a fully online process wherein the subsidy will reach buyers bank account within a week of buying EV. So far, around 10,000 EVs have received subsidies from the Delhi government. Delhi has the cheapest EV tariff in the country with over 380 public charging points and 500 more charging points to be added in the next 6 months, said the official.

Speaking on the need for transitioning to electric mobility, Dr OP Agarwal, CEO, WRI India, said, “The just concluded COP26 has highlighted the importance of reducing emissions from the transport sector. Zero-emission transport through EVs will reduce emission from the transport sector and contribute towards cleaner air.”  With the EV policy, AAP government’s aims to make 25 percent of EVs among total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp