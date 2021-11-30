STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Nayak Hospital designated for emerging Covid variant treatment in Delhi

“Accordingly, the Lok Nayak Hospital is hereby designated as the dedicated hospital which will treat the patients detected with the new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Lok Nayak Hospital is the largest dedicated Covid-19 facility in New Delhi.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in several parts of the world, the Delhi government’s health department on Monday issued an order designating the state-run Lok Nayak Hospital as the dedicated facility to admit any patient detected with the new variant.

The order stated that “as per the provisions mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on November 28 for international travellers in the context of reporting the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has been now classified as ‘Variant of Concern’ by the World Health Organization, a separate isolation unit has to be set up for isolating the patients indicating the presence of the new variant”.

“Accordingly, the Lok Nayak Hospital is hereby designated as the dedicated hospital which will treat the patients detected with the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. The hospital will designate one or more separate wards (as per need) for isolating and treating such patients as per the provisions circulated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

All necessary precautions and preventive steps to stop the spread of infection will be taken as per the guidelines circulated by the government, including deployment of adequate security,” the order stated.
“It is hereby directed that no Covid-19 patient of the new variant will be denied admission in hospital on any ground,” the order further stated.

