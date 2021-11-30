STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court warns of forming air task force

Four states given two days to file compliance report on air quality management in NCR

Published: 30th November 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A truck sprinkles water on a street to reduce smog impact in Delhi | PTI

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to comply with the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Asking all the states concerned to file compliance reports by Wednesday, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said if the states do not implement the directions, “we will set up a task force for implementation of measures to reduce air pollution”.

Slating the hearing for Thursday, the bench said, “We want to give an opportunity to state governments to comply with the directions. They are directed to comply forthwith and file replies before Wednesday evening. States must implement all measures in 48 hours.”

The top court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to respond to the issue of dust pollution caused by ongoing construction of Central Vista, raised by senior advocate Vikas Singh on behalf of petitioner Aditya Dubey. “Central Vista can’t be more important than the rising levels of air pollution. I can play videos, how dust is coming up from Central Vista. It cannot be more important than Supreme Court orders,” Vikas Singh said even as Mehta said, “This is just trumpet-blowing.”

Earlier, when the Solicitor General said the AQI was 405 today, the CJI corrected him and said it was 419. The court expressed serious concern over increasing air pollution. “The Centre says it is taking steps, but the pollution levels are increasing. And there is a looming danger of coronavirus. What to do?” 

“We can deal with the virus separately,” Mehta responded. After issuing directions and advisories, the authorities hoped that all would be good, but on the ground the result was zero, the bench noted.  Senior advocate AM Singhvi appearing for Delhi government told the bench, “We have disbursed Rs 147 crore for construction workers and provided 5,000 CNG buses to the workers to travel to Central Delhi.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Air Quality
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp