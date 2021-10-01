STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body of woman with burn injuries found at house in southeast Delhi

Published: 01st October 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of a 19-year-old woman with burn injuries was found at a house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Friday morning, police said.

The woman is a resident of Madrasi Camp here.

She, along with her mother, used to work as domestic help at a house in Lajpat Nagar-II here, they said.

The Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call on Friday morning informing them that a woman has got electrocuted but police, however, said that the exact cause of her death will be ascertained only through an autopsy report.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the victim had burn injuries on her body.

She had come to work at the house around 7 am on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said the spot was also inspected by forensic experts.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action will be taken according to the autopsy report, she said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Delhi Delhi crime
