Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai discusses ways to lower AQI with citizen groups 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to promote collective thought process amongst Delhi public towards pollution control measures, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a dialogue session with social groups to promote green initiatives such as car pooling, turning the engine off while waiting at the signal, etc.

Rai interacted with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and eco clubs to sensitise them about pollution-control measures.

Through this meeting, the minister wants society at the basic level to take corrective steps that do not cause air pollution in the first place.

At the meet, Rai also asked for suggestions from the people. “We discussed with the RWAs and other groups about showing support towards Delhi government’s efforts to reduce pollution and increase active citizen participation can help win the fight. We are preparing guidelines with them to find alternatives to garbage and wood-burning during winters and ways to promote car pooling was also discussed in the meeting” said Rai, after the meeting.

The Minister has asked public representatives to form groups on social media and promote the guidelines issued by the government time to time.

“Most of the people supported the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign. Another suggestion was that the RWAs should organise carpooling. With this year’s winter action plan, we are attempting to increase public participation apart from the governmental actions that would be taken” said Rai.

The government recently launched greenwarroom@gmail.com. Those who want to send their suggestions for the Winter Action Plan can write to this email id within the next two days.