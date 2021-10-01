Delhi High Court nod to ration at doorstep if no shortage at shops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday has cleared the way for the AAP government’s ambitious plan for doorstep delivery of ration as long as there is no shortage of it in fair price shops.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh on Thursday directed the Delhi government to issue communications to all the fair price shop dealers informing them of the particulars of ration cardholders who have opted to receive their rations at doorsteps. Only thereafter, the fair price shops dealers are not required to be supplied with the ration of the PDS beneficiaries who have opted for doorstep delivery, the court said.

The Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna was challenged by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh after the Delhi government issued an e-mail communication on March 8, stating that the supplies to be made to the existing PDS distributors was to be stopped so that foodgrains could be distributed door-to-door by another agency.

The high court had, in an order dated March 22, directed the AAP government not to stop or curtail the supply of foodgrains or flour, to the members of the petitioner association. On Thursday, the court modified its order after the city government’s submission.

The court said in case the dealers seek any further details regarding how the options have been called from the ration cardholders, the government shall provide the relevant record to the association members.

“Delhi government’s counsel submitted that beneficiaries under the PDS scheme, who will opt for delivery of rations at their doorsteps, would have the option to once again opt out and go back to the fair price shops for collection of their rations at any time. The Delhi government would publicise, for the benefit of the beneficiaries under the PDS scheme, the essential terms and conditions of the order,” said

an official.

Earlier, Lt-Governor Anil Baijal had raised objections to the ration delivery scheme one week before its commencement.

L-G had sent back file

The L-G office had clarified that it did not reject the file of doorstep delivery of ration scheme, but said it was returned to the chief minister for reconsideration.