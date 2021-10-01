STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam raps officials over delay in issuing caste certificates

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam observed that the officers were delaying the process after verification of the record room data personally.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday cautioned officials to streamline the system for issuance of caste certificates and clear pending applications after a surprise inspection in the Divisional Commissioner Office at Shamnath Marg.  

The minister observed that the officers were delaying the process after verification of the record room data personally. He found that records that could have been disposed of within 3-4 days were kept for 15 to 20 days, said an official.

The purpose of the visit was to look into the backlog of applications. The officials aware of the inspection said that mostly students who require caste certificates for admission in schools and colleges suffer the most. 

After giving instructions to fix the gap for timely delivery of caste certificates, the minister said, “Many citizens are facing the problem of delay in getting these caste certificates issued. After inspection, I have found out that the staff is not performing up to their full capacity and is delaying the process.”

Gautam added that such delay would not be tolerated. “I have issued strict orders that the staff should be sensitised regarding this matter. Not more than 2-3 days shall be taken in disposing of these cases. If anyone cannot follow these orders, then strict action will be initiated against them by the department,” he said.

The minister also suggested that the process of verifying caste certificates should be online so that time taken to dispatch hard copies to the respective district magistrate is reduced. He asked for regular training for the staff. “The minister cracked the whip to all the officials to streamline the process and expedite the process or they should be ready to face strict action,” said an official.

Circle rate rebates extended

In a boost to the real estate sector, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to extend the 20-per cent rebate in circle rates for three months till December 31, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying his dispensation will keep supporting Delhiites on every front. The rebate scheme was launched in February this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was to end on September 30, officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Pal Gautam Delhi
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp