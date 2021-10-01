Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam raps officials over delay in issuing caste certificates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday cautioned officials to streamline the system for issuance of caste certificates and clear pending applications after a surprise inspection in the Divisional Commissioner Office at Shamnath Marg.

The minister observed that the officers were delaying the process after verification of the record room data personally. He found that records that could have been disposed of within 3-4 days were kept for 15 to 20 days, said an official.

The purpose of the visit was to look into the backlog of applications. The officials aware of the inspection said that mostly students who require caste certificates for admission in schools and colleges suffer the most.

After giving instructions to fix the gap for timely delivery of caste certificates, the minister said, “Many citizens are facing the problem of delay in getting these caste certificates issued. After inspection, I have found out that the staff is not performing up to their full capacity and is delaying the process.”

Gautam added that such delay would not be tolerated. “I have issued strict orders that the staff should be sensitised regarding this matter. Not more than 2-3 days shall be taken in disposing of these cases. If anyone cannot follow these orders, then strict action will be initiated against them by the department,” he said.

The minister also suggested that the process of verifying caste certificates should be online so that time taken to dispatch hard copies to the respective district magistrate is reduced. He asked for regular training for the staff. “The minister cracked the whip to all the officials to streamline the process and expedite the process or they should be ready to face strict action,” said an official.

Circle rate rebates extended

In a boost to the real estate sector, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to extend the 20-per cent rebate in circle rates for three months till December 31, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying his dispensation will keep supporting Delhiites on every front. The rebate scheme was launched in February this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was to end on September 30, officials said.