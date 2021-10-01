STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Youth Parliament to discuss job crisis, solutions

 The Desh Ki Baat foundation, a non-governmental organisation, is organising a weeklong ‘Indian Youth Parliament’ in Central Delhi. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Desh Ki Baat foundation, a non-governmental organisation, is organising a weeklong ‘Indian Youth Parliament’ in Central Delhi. In the event, young people, mostly unemployed youth and college students from across the country, will jointly discuss various issues and later submit these ideas in their educational institutions. 

More than 100 youths from across the country will speak during the week and on the last day of the Indian Youth Parliament, Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai will address the participants. A draft on the ‘National Employment Policy’, which has been prepared by a team of eminent economists and academicians, research scholars, technocrats, bureaucrats and civil society from Harvard University, Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay), Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi) and Jawaharlal Nehru University, will be presented at the mock parliament to initiate debate on the current job crisis in the country.

After the event gets over on October 8, the draft of the discussions and suggestions will be sent for discussion in all universities and colleges of the country with an appeal for suggestions. These suggestions will be handed over to the central government for implementation after finalisation. The Indian Youth Parliament will be held online from October 1 to 8 from 7 pm to 9 pm.

