No change in power tariff, but bill may go up in Delhi

Electricity regulatory panel announces new rates without hiking basic charges; 2 per cent rise in pension surcharge.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power bills in the national capital are likely to go up slightly from October 1 even though the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has announced no hike in the new tariff. This is because of the rise in pension surcharge from five per cent to seven per cent.  

A statement released by the DERC said: “After considering all relevant factors, the commission has come to a conclusion that there are no good reasons to make any increase in the existing tariff structure.”

“The above tariff shall be subject to following additional surcharges to be applied only on the basic fixed charges and energy charges excluding all other charges. Seven per cent towards recovery of pension trust charges of erstwhile DVB employees/pensioners as recommended by GoNCTD,” read the statement from DERC further.

In the last fiscal, the DERC did not hike electricity rates citing the Covid pandemic. In the new power tariff order, the DERC has encouraged green power by providing waiver of service line cum development (SLD) and network augmentation charges for all renewable energy projects to developers under the virtual and group net metering mode. In order to promote pollution-free transportation, the commission has decided to continue with the existing subsidised tariff rates for electric vehicles.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision. “Congratulations Delhi. No revision in electricity bills for seventh year in a row. On the one hand the electricity rates are skyrocketing, Delhiites in the other hand are not only getting 24-hour electricity but also free of cost up to 200 units,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Power tariff in Delhi has not witnessed any major increase since the AAP came to power in 2015. Ruling party leaders claim the electricity rates in the city are “cheapest” in the country.

Before the tariff revision, Delhi’s power discoms — BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) — had petitioned the DERC demanding a hike to mitigate the losses due to Covid-19.

What changed?

8%

Regulatory Asset Surcharge of 8% (Unchanged) in 2021-22

Pension surcharge increased from 5% to 7%

Accumulated revenue gaps of Delhi discoms touched Rs 51,646 crore by March-end

