Religious places in Delhi opened for devotees

DDMA order directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals.

Published: 01st October 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

temple bell

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of religious places in the city for devotees from Friday with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and standard operating procedures.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday.

Religious places in the national capital were closed for devotees for over five months, since April 19, following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of Covid infections.

Although the DDMA order permitted the entry of devotees to religious places, it prohibited large gatherings there.

It also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals.

The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines stated that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

"Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in official order.

The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue up to October 15 midnight.

