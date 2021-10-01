Scam in construction of temporary hospitals in Delhi: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday alleged corruption in the award of contract for setting up seven temporary hospitals at different places in the national capital.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari held a press conference stating that the Kejriwal government is not interested in completing the under-construction hospitals, and is building temporary hospitals rather than opening the already completed projects.

“It (building temporary hospitals) gives more room for corruption and Kejriwal and his ministers have thus made their intentions clear,” alleged the BJP leaders.

Referring to a court order seeking status report from the anti-corruption bureau on a complaint filed by Tiwari into the allegation, the duo said the Kejriwal government was “neck-deep in several scams and had no answer for that”.

The BJP leaders said these temporary hospitals were to come up at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sultanpuri, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, GTB hospital complex, Sarita Vihar and Raghuvir Nagar at Rs 1,256 crore.

“The work was awarded to only one company and the rate in the tender was raised to 17.50 per cent from the earlier 14.75 per cent on the ground that prices of structural tubes have gone up. Increasing the rates in tender clearly means there is a big scam,” said Tiwari.

Earlier, Tiwari had written to the chief vigilance commissioner (CVC) alleging the Delhi government had favoured a private firm by awarding all the projects to it. He demanded an inquiry into the involvement of PWD minister Satyendar Jain in the matter.

Tiwari had alleged that the project was awarded for Rs 1,256 crore against an estimated amount of Rs 1,216 crore in a single day without obtaining sanction.

No immediate response was available from the AAP government.