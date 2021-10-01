STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Scam in construction of temporary hospitals in Delhi: BJP

The BJP on Thursday alleged corruption in the award of contract for setting up seven temporary hospitals at different places in Delhi.

Published: 01st October 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday alleged corruption in the award of contract for setting up seven temporary hospitals at different places in the national capital.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari held a press conference stating that the Kejriwal government is not interested in completing the under-construction hospitals, and is building temporary hospitals rather than opening the already completed projects.

“It (building temporary hospitals) gives more room for corruption and Kejriwal and his ministers have thus made their intentions clear,” alleged the BJP leaders. 

Referring to a court order seeking status report from the anti-corruption bureau on a complaint filed by Tiwari into the allegation, the duo said the Kejriwal government was “neck-deep in several scams and had no answer for that”. 

The BJP leaders said these temporary hospitals were to come up at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sultanpuri, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, GTB hospital complex, Sarita Vihar and Raghuvir Nagar at Rs 1,256 crore. 

“The work was awarded to only one company and the rate in the tender was raised to 17.50 per cent from the earlier 14.75 per cent on the ground that prices of structural tubes have gone up. Increasing the rates in tender clearly means there is a big scam,” said Tiwari.  

Earlier, Tiwari had written to the chief vigilance commissioner (CVC) alleging the Delhi government had favoured a private firm by awarding all the projects to it. He demanded an inquiry into the involvement of PWD minister Satyendar Jain in the matter.

Tiwari had alleged that the project was awarded for Rs 1,256 crore against an estimated amount of Rs 1,216 crore in a single day without obtaining sanction.

No immediate response was available from the AAP government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Delhi
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp