Students in Delhi to get career advice, counselling through portal

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to provide expert guidance and counselling to the students of Class X and XII, the Delhi government is planning a ‘Career Counseling Portal’. A tender has been floated for developing the portal and a mobile app exclusively for career counselling.

The students of Class X can access the app or portal and get guidance or counselling from experts on what stream or subject to opt in Class XI.

Similarly, the XII students will be guided which course and what field will be good for them for higher education as per their interest and scores.

According to officials of the education department, the students can also take a psychometric evaluation test through the portal.

Based on the scores they earned on the basic test, the experts will guide them in choosing the right career, education institution and course.

Besides, the portal will also be accessible for private school students, undergraduate students of colleges and others. It will have information regarding various courses. Further, the portal will have different dashboards for career, counselling, school, among others. It will be monitored by the DOE.

The government had recently organised career counselling for students who wish to join the armed forces. The students were counselled by the officials from Director General Recruitment.