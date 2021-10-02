Eight Delhi University colleges have 100 per cent cut-off

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The race to grab a seat for undergraduate courses in the prestigious Delhi University colleges has started with as many as eight colleges announcing 100 per cent cut-offs for at least ten courses.

This is the first time that so many colleges have announced 100 per cent cut-off as a large number of students scored above 95 per cent this year due to the assessment-based Class XII results. The board examinations were not conducted this time in view of the Covid-19 situation.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce released the highest cut-off with 100 per cent marks for two UG courses — BA Economics (Honours) and BCom (Honours). This is also the first time that even less popular colleges like Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies have fixed 100 per cent cut-offs for computer science.

The other colleges to have announced 100 per cent cut-offs include Hindu, Ramjas and Hansraj for BA. Political Science (Honours) and Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College for BCom (Honours).

Ramjas has also fixed 100 per cent marks for BSc Physics this year while, Jesus and Mary College located declared the same for BA Psychology (Honours).

Ramjas has announced 99 per cent cut-off for at least 11 UG courses this year in its first list. The admission against the first cut-off will start from Monday, October 4, and the students will get three days to apply and take admission. They will also get two days extra for payment of fees. Like last year, the admissions will be completely online.

Five cut-off lists this year, students on tenterhooks

Lady Shri Ram College, which had last year declared 100 per cent cut-offs for three major subjects — BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Psychology — has set the highest cut off at 99.75 per cent this year for BCom Honours, BA Psychology and BA Political Science courses.

Ramjas, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma, Miranda House, Hansraj and Kirori Mal colleges announced 99.75 and 99 per cent for popular courses like B.Com, BA Political Science, Psychology and other courses.

“Due to the assessment based results this year, a large number of students have scored above 95 per cent. So, many colleges have decided to fix 100 per cent cut-off for the popular courses. It is not in our hands to go beyond 100 per cent this year; we had filtered as much as we can this year,” said Dr Suman, member of admission committee.

Further, there will be five total cut-off lists this year. More than 2 lakh students have registered against the 70,000 undergraduate seats in DU College this year.

Meanwhile, the cent per cent cut-offs have left many aspirants who have scored above 90 per cent dejected and are now scouting for alternatives as they feel that their dream of getting admissions into DU might not become reality.

Colleges that declared 100% cut-off

Hindu College: BA (H)Political Science

Hansraj College: BA (H) Political Science

SRCC: BA (H) Economics, B.Com (H)

Ramjas College: BSc (H) Physics, BA (H) Political Science

SGBT Khalsa College: B.Com (H)

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College: BSc (H) Computer Science

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies: BSc(H) Computer Science

Jesus and Mary College: BA (H) Psychology