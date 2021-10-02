STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Provocation depends on mental status of a person: Delhi High Court on movie 'The Conversion'

The court observed that the petitioner was yet to watch the entire movie and has approached it on the basis of the trailer which was stated to contain provocative content.

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre to decide a representation to withhold the release of a movie ‘The Conversion’, based purportedly on the ‘dilemma of religious conversions’ surrounding inter-religion marriages. 

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while dealing with a PIL by All India Practicing Lawyers Council, said the government has the power to consider the grievances raised by the petitioner and take necessary action. 

"We direct the respondent authority concerned to decide the representation of the petitioner dated August 31 in accordance with laws, regulations, government policy applicable to the case, on the basis of the evidence on record as expeditiously as possible and keeping in view the allegation that the movie is going to be released on October 8 on platforms," the court said. 

The court observed that the petitioner was yet to watch the entire movie and has approached it on the basis of the trailer which was stated to contain provocative content.   

“Provocation depends on mental status of a person. We can’t issue notice on your provocation,” said the bench.

Counsel representing the petitioner contended that the trailer depicted bias and communal content against a particular religion. In its petition filed through lawyer Adil Sharfuddin, the petitioner submitted that the trailer, indicated that it has the ‘potential of communal polarization ahead of the UP election’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC The Conversion
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp