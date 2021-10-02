STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road-safety campaign hits online space in Delhi

Published: 02nd October 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport department on Friday launched a social media campaign ‘Sadak Surakshit Dilli Surakshit’ with an aim to spread road safety awareness among public.

"The roads belong to pedestrians as much as they belong to people in vehicles. Through our campaign, we hope to increase awareness about the evidence-based best practices in road safety and ensure Delhi roads are safer for all road users. We aim to reduce deaths on the streets of Delhi," said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot while launching the campaign. 

According to the government data, last year alone, a total of 1,196 people were killed and 3,662 people injured in road mishaps in the city.

These incidents are preventable by means of safer street designs, changes in behaviour and enforcement of traffic laws. Speeding is responsible for over half of the crashes in Delhi.

Aiming to curb speeding, the social media campaign will continue till April 1, 2022, and the department, through the hashtag ‘SlowDown’. 

Similarly, to address the importance of helmets and seat belts, the department will use ‘ClickForSafety’ hashtag for the online campaign. In the anti-drunk driving campaign, ‘DoNotDrinkAndDrive’ hashtag campaign will aim at deterring motorists from drunk driving.

Also specific digital products would be launched overtime to amplify the campaign messages and generate engagement.

