STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Repair damaged roads in Delhi with 'utmost precision' by Oct 20: Minister Satyendar Jain to officials

According to PWD data, there are 1,357 potholes, while patch work is required at nearly 309 locations in the city.

Published: 03rd October 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday inspected the damaged and pothole-ridden roads in the national capital and directed officials to repair them with "utmost precision" by October 20.

The Delhi government had on Friday announced that a massive drive will be launched to revamp all roads under the Public Works Department which have been damaged due to rains and other factors.

"The Delhi government is repairing all the potholes caused due to heavy rainfall. In this regard, inspected the roads with PWD officials today (Saturday). "Directed them to work with utmost precision and complete the work by 20 October as directed by CM Arvind Kejriwal," Jain said in a tweet.

According to PWD data, there are 1,357 potholes, while patch work is required at nearly 309 locations in the city.

The chief minister had recently directed officials to fill potholes by October 10 and repair broken patches by October 20.

PWD officials said maintenance vans will be deployed in large numbers so that every area is covered under the special drive.

Officials said Jain emphasised on the importance of impact-based output and instructed engineers to maintain the pace along with keeping the quality standards in mind while repairing the roads.

The PWD manages 1,260 km road network in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Satyendar Jain
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp