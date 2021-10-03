STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Young woman's body found in Delhi's Nandnagri park

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of a 19-year-old woman with injury marks was recovered from a park opposite Nandnagri bus depot in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased, a resident of Seemapuri, was a drug addict and according to initial enquiry, moved among persons with criminal background and those involved in drug peddling, they said.

The woman was taken to the GTB hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Apparent strangulation marks were found on her neck along with those made by cuts on hands during physical examination.

Primary medical examination has not confirmed any sexual assault, a senior police officer said.

An FIR is being registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding that various angles are being examined to solve the case.

All CCTV cameras installed in and around the park are being scanned to identify the culprits and establish the sequence of events.

