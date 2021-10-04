New Delhi Municipal Council to construct 11-km cycle track

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cyclists in Central Delhi are in for a delight as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to construct a 11 km cycle track from New Moti Bagh in North Delhi to Nirman Bhawan in Central Delhi.

According to the Chairman of the civic agency, Dharmendra, under the mission 'Cycle4Change' a dedicated cycle corridor is being planned by NDMC.

The chairman announced this plan on Sunday at the inauguration ceremony of another six km long cycle track from Bikaner House to Jor Bagh Metro Station in New Delhi, as part of the 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

"It (cycling) is a most important activity not only for our fitness, healthy body and nourishment for mind, but also for environment of our city by reducing pollution and making it eco- friendly for better living," said the NDMC chairman.

While addressing the cycle riders, he said that this celebration should be of freedom from lifestyle-related

disease and to create awareness about the fitness of body and mind.