STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council to construct 11-km cycle track

According to the Chairman of the civic agency, Dharmendra, under the mission 'Cycle4Change' a dedicated cycle corridor is being planned by NDMC.

Published: 04th October 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bicycle

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cyclists in Central Delhi are in for a delight as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to construct a 11 km cycle track from New Moti Bagh in North Delhi to Nirman Bhawan in Central Delhi.

According to the Chairman of the civic agency, Dharmendra, under the mission 'Cycle4Change' a dedicated cycle corridor is being planned by NDMC.

The chairman announced this plan on Sunday at the inauguration ceremony of another six km long cycle track from Bikaner House to Jor Bagh Metro Station in New Delhi, as part of the 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

"It (cycling) is a most important activity not only for our fitness, healthy body and nourishment for mind, but also for environment of our city by reducing pollution and making it eco- friendly for better living," said the NDMC chairman.

While addressing the cycle riders, he said that this celebration should be of freedom from lifestyle-related 
disease and to create awareness about the fitness of body and mind. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Delhi New Delhi Municipal Council Delhi cycle track Cycle4Change
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp