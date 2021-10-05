Bharat Darshan Park in Delhi to open by October-end; will replicate sites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An 8-acre Bharat Darshan Park at Punjabi Bagh is likely to open for public by October-end. It will have replicas of popular historical monuments such as Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda Stupa, Mysore Palace, etc.

The SDMC said that construction of the park is in its last stage. SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan visited the site to check the progress. He said the work had been delayed due to the pandemic, but now has picked in full-swing.

He added that the park demonstrates the concept of 'Waste-to-Wealth' with its replicas of historical monuments from waste unused at SDMC stores.

These monuments have been constructed with scrap/waste materials like old vehicles, fans, iron rods, nuts & bolts, etc., lying unused/abandoned at the SDMC stores. Additionally, there will be a 1.5-km track for walking, specified kids’ zone, stalls to organise cultural programmes, food court, audio tour, photography, etc.