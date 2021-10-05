Kerala students with 100 per cent grab college seats, other Delhi University aspirants left in lurch

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first day of admissions to undergraduate courses in colleges of the Delhi University saw Kerala State Education Board students with 100 per cent grabbing most of the seats.

The trend left little scope for the students of other boards. A total of 6,000 students from the Kerala board have scored net hundred per cent marks, of this 2,000 will be taking admissions across colleges in North Campus.

Political science teacher Chandra Chur Singh explained: "The main reason is the evaluation pattern of the Kerala board. They declare the results combining both 11th and 12th marks. But, the DU only considers 12th marks. If you see the marksheets, the students have scored 100 per cent in all the subjects in class 12 and below 95 in class XI. If you combine both XI and XII, they don’t score 100 per cent, but if you only consider class XII, they get a hundred percent."

During the admissions, the Hindu as well as other colleges objected to this and asked the students for both XI and XII marks. The varsity first agreed. Then it again issued a circular to consider only 12th marks after some students protested.

In Hindu College alone, a total of 500 students from Kerala board have taken admissions, of which 106 are for BA Political Science Honors, said officials. The Hindu College had announced 100 per cent for BA Political Science Honors for the first cut-off.

The college received 160 applications for the course with 100 per cent cut-off. Out of the total, 106 are from Kerala board students.

Singh said: "The total seats for the general category are 20 (overall 35), 62 for OBC and remaining for SC, ST and EWS. But, all the seats including the reserved were filled by the Kerala students in only the general category. The colleges have no choice but to give proportional seats to the reserved category. Only 550 CBSEstudents have scored above 99 per cent."

"This year, CBSE didn't hold exams. The exams were declared based on the marks of Class X, XI and XII marks in 30+30+40 due to the pandemic. If all the seats are grabbed by Kerala students, where will other boards like CBSE, Rajasthan, UP go?" said Singh.

Another senior DU official said that on day one, seats were mostly in North Campus colleges and that the maximum number of seats had been taken by the Kerala board students. The admission was less in off campus colleges.

"These students only apply for the North Campus colleges, especially the superior colleges like Hindu, SRCC, Ramjas, Hansraj and Kirori Mal. And if they go for the off-campus or South campus colleges, these will include Venkateshwara, LSR, JMC, KMC and Gargi colleges," said a source.

Principal of Ramjas College Manoj Khanna said, "We received over 200 applications, the maximum being for BCom degree, that we will not be able to accept more in the next cut-off."