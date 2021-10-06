STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police for maximum use of tech to avert repeat of Delhi's Rohini courtroom shootout

The bench said that there was a need for a fool-proof entry system, installation of metal detectors and proper training of police personnel.

Published: 06th October 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel outside the Rohini court, a day after the shooting incident took place

Security personnel outside the Rohini court, a day after the shooting incident took place (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, that it had filed suggestions on maintaining security at courts in view of the recent shootout that killed three people in a Rohini courtroom. 

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked other stakeholders, including the Centre, Delhi government and various bar associations to also their give suggestions so that they could be incorporated in the order. 

“All other respondents shall file a report or affidavit on suggestions which shall be incorporated in our order for the safety of advocates and all others appearing in courts in Delhi,” said the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on October 12.

The court had said there was a need for proper and effective deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel in courts. Delhi Police, in its status report filed through Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, made several suggestions including that use of technology should be maximised and physical presence of parties ought to be resorted to extreme circumstances.

It also said identity cards of lawyers who enter the court premises should be checked and only authorized vehicles should be allowed inside the premises after proper checking with security equipment. 

The police added that security gadgets, installed at court premises are outdated and they shall be replaced with high-resolution CCTV and monitors, 360-degree vehicle scanning with bar code reader facilities, scanners for luggage and bag checking, scanners for explosives and NDPS checking.

The bench said that there was a need for a fool-proof entry system, installation of metal detectors and proper training of police personnel. 

