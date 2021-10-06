STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Trio arrested for barging into residence of former North Delhi mayor

According to an FIR filed, the three forcibly entered former North Delhi Mayor Ravinder Gupta’s house around 5 pm Monday and surrounded him for taking on some builders. 

Published: 06th October 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The police have arrested three men after former north Delhi Mayor Ravinder Gupta alleged they barged into his house and threatened him and his family members with dire consequences for filing a complaint against builders for illegal construction. 

Police said the arrested men have been identified as Bintu (34), Suresh (34) and Mohit (23), all residents of Haryana’s Sonipat. However, they said they are still investigating to find out their motive. 

The three arrived at Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh residence on Monday evening and threatened him and his family, police said, adding the entire incident has been caught on camera.  

According to an FIR filed, the three forcibly entered Gupta’s house around 5 pm Monday and surrounded him for taking on some builders. Gupta claimed the three were sent by the builders he had lodged complaints against for their alleged involvement in illegal construction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
former north Delhi Mayor Ravinder Gupta Central Delhi Karol Bagh Mayors house trespasser Delhi illegal construction
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp