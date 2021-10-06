Trio arrested for barging into residence of former North Delhi mayor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have arrested three men after former north Delhi Mayor Ravinder Gupta alleged they barged into his house and threatened him and his family members with dire consequences for filing a complaint against builders for illegal construction.

Police said the arrested men have been identified as Bintu (34), Suresh (34) and Mohit (23), all residents of Haryana’s Sonipat. However, they said they are still investigating to find out their motive.

The three arrived at Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh residence on Monday evening and threatened him and his family, police said, adding the entire incident has been caught on camera.

According to an FIR filed, the three forcibly entered Gupta’s house around 5 pm Monday and surrounded him for taking on some builders. Gupta claimed the three were sent by the builders he had lodged complaints against for their alleged involvement in illegal construction.